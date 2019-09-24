Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $177.40 Million Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 90.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares during the quarter. Mimecast comprises 3.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mimecast worth $177,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $539,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,711,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,986,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,167,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,132 shares of company stock worth $17,967,658. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 30,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,326. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

