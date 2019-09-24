Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,460 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 1.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of StoneCo worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 9.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $102,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 1,218,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,644. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.