Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,073 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 9,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

