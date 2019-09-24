Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NEP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

