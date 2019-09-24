Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 6,356 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,144,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 67,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,375. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.