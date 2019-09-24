Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,472 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. 1,189,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,904. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.