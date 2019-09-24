Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. 132,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

