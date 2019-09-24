Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $133,000 in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 250.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,952 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 95,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 391,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,907,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

