Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 14,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

