West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1,699.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,720,000 after acquiring an additional 172,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,718,000 after acquiring an additional 170,071 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 373,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,725,000 after acquiring an additional 163,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $15,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

WST traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. 21,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,116. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

