West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 2.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

WFTBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

