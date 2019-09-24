Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.80

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.80 and traded as low as $39.75. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 1,883,295 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

