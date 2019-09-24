Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,952 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.06% of Northeast Bancorp worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 734.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

