Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 632 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,785. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

