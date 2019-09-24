Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Universal Insurance worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,867.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,833 shares in the company, valued at $38,172,667.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $496,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

