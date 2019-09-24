Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.02% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQDH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.