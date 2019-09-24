Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.68

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and traded as low as $165.18. Watsco shares last traded at $165.18, with a volume of 102 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

