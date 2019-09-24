Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report sales of $81.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.24 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $82.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $320.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $340.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $310.34 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 152,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

