Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.45% of Walmart worth $1,415,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after buying an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after buying an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after buying an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,389,000 after buying an additional 251,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,641. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $118.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.