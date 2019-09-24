Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 75,685 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,685 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Intuitive Surgical worth $221,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.33.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $13.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,435. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

