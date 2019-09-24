Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 3,945 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,713. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $852.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,169.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

