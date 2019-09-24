Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 310,310 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310,310 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.77% of Verisk Analytics worth $184,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $157.50. 24,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.