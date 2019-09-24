Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466,286 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $201,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Intuit by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,926. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $67,872,979. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

