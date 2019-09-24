Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $164,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,921,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after acquiring an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after acquiring an additional 377,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. 197,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

