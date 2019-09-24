Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $606,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 392,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $255,441,000 after buying an additional 98,490 shares in the last quarter. grace capital increased its stake in Facebook by 5.6% in the second quarter. grace capital now owns 10,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,472 shares of company stock worth $500,472,871 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,753,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

