Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Electronic Arts worth $438,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 226,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,279. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.