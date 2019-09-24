W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 365,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

