Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $16.13 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.91. 2,672,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

