Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 136,655 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vale by 32.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 360.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,898,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,064,260. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

