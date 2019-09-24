Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 148,157 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

HON traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,628. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

