Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $10.78 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 5,328,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,769. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

