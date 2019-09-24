Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 94,576 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 91.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,576 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after buying an additional 2,451,242 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. 3,167,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

