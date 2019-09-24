Voleon Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $123.61. 404,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $305.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

