Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $11.24 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,671 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.98. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

