Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $11.24 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,671 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
See Also: What is a recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.