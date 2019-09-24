Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $21.29 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,293,000. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 286,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,858. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

