Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 221,000 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,451,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.