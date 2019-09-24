Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after buying an additional 374,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.04. 103,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

