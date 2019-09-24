Voleon Capital Management LP Buys 14,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voleon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,219.98. The company had a trading volume of 162,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

