Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in DXC Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after acquiring an additional 810,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 278,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $96.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

