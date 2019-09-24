Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gifford Fong Associates grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

