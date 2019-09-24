Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Vocera Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $799.10 million, a PE ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $268,950. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $228,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $310,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.