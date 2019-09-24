Voce Capital Management LLC Buys 35,511 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises about 3.6% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 56,660.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 15,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.86. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

