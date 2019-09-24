Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Shares Down 4.8%

Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Vitality Products Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

