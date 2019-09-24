Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Alamo Group worth $75,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1,724.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,741. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,328.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,851 shares of company stock worth $616,691. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

