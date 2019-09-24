Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 233,884 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. 1,605,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

