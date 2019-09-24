Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.38 Million Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.32% of Associated Banc worth $79,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 40,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,165. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

