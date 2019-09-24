Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.95 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Silicon Laboratories worth $62,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $15,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,675 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

SLAB stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,855. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

