Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Up 6%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 2,718 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

