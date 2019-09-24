Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.26

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 111.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

