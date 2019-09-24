Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.34

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.34 and traded as low as $32.50. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 446,383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.34. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane bought 21,340 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,255.60 ($9,480.73). Also, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 25,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,766.77 ($12,762.01).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

